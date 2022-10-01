Left Menu

Case lodged against man for raping Dalit woman in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 01-10-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 16:38 IST
Case lodged against man for raping Dalit woman in UP's Ballia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a youth for allegedly raping an 18-year-old Dalit woman and making a video, police said on Saturday.

The police said the youth and the woman were residents of the same village in Bansdih police station limits.

Bansdih police station SHO Yogendra Singh said a case had been registered against the 22-year-old youth under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. In her complaint, the woman alleged that when she had gone to attend nature's call on September 20, the accused took her to a sugarcane field and he raped her. He also made a video.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Over 6,000 Special Executives to be recruited in Tripura: CM

Over 6,000 Special Executives to be recruited in Tripura: CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022