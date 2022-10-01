Case lodged against man for raping Dalit woman in UP's Ballia
- Country:
- India
A case has been registered against a youth for allegedly raping an 18-year-old Dalit woman and making a video, police said on Saturday.
The police said the youth and the woman were residents of the same village in Bansdih police station limits.
Bansdih police station SHO Yogendra Singh said a case had been registered against the 22-year-old youth under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. In her complaint, the woman alleged that when she had gone to attend nature's call on September 20, the accused took her to a sugarcane field and he raped her. He also made a video.
The woman has been sent for medical examination, Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- SC/ST Act
- Penal
- Section 376
- SHO Yogendra Singh
- Singh
ALSO READ
Global order must be anchored in Int'l law: Indian envoy to UN at UNSC meet on Armenia-Azerbaijan flareup
Hysterectomies in younger Indian women are influenced by insurance subsidies
Cricket-Boucher named Mumbai Indians head coach from 2023
Ability to rotate people across countries; certainty with regulations to help IT companies: Indian American CEO
UNISEARCH - A PLATFORM OFFERING ONE-STOP SOLUTION FOR INDIAN STUDENTS PLANNING TO STUDY ABROAD LAUNCHES IN INDIA