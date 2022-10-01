Left Menu

Desecration case: Sikh bodies hold protest march in Punjab's Phagwara, demand arrest of culprits

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 01-10-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 16:52 IST
Desecration case: Sikh bodies hold protest march in Punjab's Phagwara, demand arrest of culprits
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of some Sikh bodies held a protest march here on Saturday demanding the arrest of those behind the desecration of Sikh religious book 'Gutka Sahib' in August.

They also demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be constituted to probe the case.

Pages of 'Gutka Sahib' were found scattered under a tree near the old civil hospital building here on August 31. Police had registered a case under relevant sections, including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified people in the matter.

The protesters took out a march from the Singh Sabha Gurdwara, Sabzi Mandi to the site near the old civil hospital building where the pages were found.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukhtiar Rai demanding that an SIT be constituted to probe the case.

The memorandum was addressed to the director general of police.

The protest was organised by Satbir Singh Walia (Sabhi), president of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Model Town; Mohan Singh Sain, president of gurdwara Jattan, Baba Gadhiya; and Manjit Singh of Sukhmani Sahib Seva Society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Over 6,000 Special Executives to be recruited in Tripura: CM

Over 6,000 Special Executives to be recruited in Tripura: CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022