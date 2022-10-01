Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso capital the day after coup: Reuters reporter
Shots rang out in the centre of Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday, a day after President Paul-Henri Damiba was ousted in the second coup the West African country has seen this year.
A large convoy of heavily armed security forces was also seen driving through the centre of Ouagadougou.
