Left Menu

Over a century-old idols stolen from Jain temple in UP

Two idols that were more than 100 years old were allegedly stolen from a Jain temple in Bheswal village under the Garhioukhta police station area in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Saturday. According to the in-charge of the managing committee of the temple Rajiv Jain, the stolen idols were about 150 years old.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-10-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 17:36 IST
Over a century-old idols stolen from Jain temple in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Two idols that were more than 100 years old were allegedly stolen from a Jain temple in Bheswal village under the Garhioukhta police station area in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Saturday. The idols of Lord Mahavir and Adinath were stolen from the Jain temple by unidentified miscreants after breaking open the locks late on Friday night, Additional SP O P Singh told reporters. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot. Efforts are on to nab the miscreant, he said. According to the in-charge of the managing committee of the temple Rajiv Jain, the stolen idols were about 150 years old. The theft came to light after first being noticed by the priest on Saturday morning, Jain added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022