France could deliver up to 12 more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine -report

France could deliver six to 12 new Caesar howitzers, originally destined for Denmark, to Ukraine, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Saturday. A French Defence Ministry spokesperson said that while France supports Ukraine the details of this are "not meant to be communicated" when asked to comment on the report. The Elysee Palace also declined to comment.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 18:10 IST
Caesar howitzers Image Credit: Wikipedia
France could deliver six to 12 new Caesar howitzers, originally destined for Denmark, to Ukraine, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Saturday. A French Defence Ministry spokesperson said that while France supports Ukraine the details of this are "not meant to be communicated" when asked to comment on the report.

The Elysee Palace also declined to comment. Le Monde reported that the three countries have agreed in principle to the delivery, although technical talks are ongoing.

The newspaper said that French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the topic with Ukraine's President Volodimir Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in recent weeks. Paris has already delivered 18 Caesar howitzers, manufactured by the French group Nexter, to Kyiv.

The weapons were collected from the French army's stockpile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

