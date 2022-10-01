Gold concealed in mop handle seized, staff in airport held

Over one kg of gold worth above Rs 80 lakh concealed in a mop handle was seized at the airport here and a housekeeping staff arrested in this connection, Customs Department said on Saturday.

Acting on inputs, the Customs apprehended the housekeeping staff allegedly trying to smuggle the gold through the mop, an official release said.

''The staff was attempting to smuggle the gold through the transit area and was nabbed with the help of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel,'' the release said.

A portion of the gold that was concealed in the shoes of the staff was also detected.

In total, 1.9 kg of gold worth Rs 83.86 lakh was recovered under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962 and the individual was arrested, the release said.

