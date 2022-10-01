NIA Court further extends remand of 19 accused associated with PFI till Oct 6

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court of Delhi on Saturday extended the remand of 19 accused associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) by five more days. All accused were produced under heavy security before the Court at the end of their remand granted by the same court earlier.

The NIA Judge Shailender Malik on Saturday extends the remand of all accused by 5 days after noting down the submission made by NIA counsel. Recently in a major crackdown against PFI, over 106 PFI members were arrested so far in multiple raids carried out by a joint team of NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police across 11 states.

NIA in a press statement issued in regards to searches and arrests across India on Popular Front of India (PFI) stated that the searches were jointly conducted by the ED, NIA and the State Police forces across India. NIA carried out searches in 93 locations of 15 states of India viz Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with 5 cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations. NIA also said that a large number of criminal cases have been registered by different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts. Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to Islamic State and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens.

A total of 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces across 11 states in the country's multiple locations, according to the sources. (ANI)

