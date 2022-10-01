NDMC adjudged ‘cleanest small city’ in cleanliness survey

The New Delhi area administered by the NDMC was adjudged the “cleanest small city” in the category of cities with one to three lakh inhabitants in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 rankings released on Saturday.

Swachh Sarvekshan is the Centre's yearly survey on cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Last year too, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) was awarded the cleanest small city in the same population category.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave away the awards to the winners at an event here also attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others.

In the Swachh Survekshan 2022, Delhi Cantonment Board was ranked fifth in the cantonment boards' category across the country. It was ranked third in the Swachh Survekshan 2021.

According to an NDMC statement, the civic body was also awarded with the five-star garbage-free city ranking and water plus certified city.

“NDMC has been awarded clean small city in the population category of 1-3 lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2022, along with a 5-star garbage-free city ranking and water plus certified city,” a NDMC statement said.

The award was received by NDMC chairperson Bhupinder S Bhalla and secretary Vikram Singh Malik. Bhalla said the credit for getting the award and ranking goes to the hard work of all NDMC employees particularly the health department. “The award is a recognition of NDMC's continued efforts to establish excellence in service standards and provide world-class civic amenities to its residents,” the statement said.

The 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row, while Surat and Navi Mumbai followed it on the next two spots in the survey. The Survekshan has evolved from being an assessment of 73 cities in 2016 to covering 4,354 cities this year, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)