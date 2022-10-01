Russia not re-elected to UN aviation agency's 36-member council
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 19:37 IST
Russia on Saturday was not re-elected to the U.N. aviation agency's governing council, in a boost for Western powers that wanted to hold Moscow accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia did not receive enough votes to stay on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)'s 36-nation governing council, during the agency's assembly which runs through Oct. 7 in Montreal. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
