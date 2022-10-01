Left Menu

Mumbai shootout: Crime Branch nabs two from Bilimora in Gujarat

The accused had fired indiscriminately, which led to the death of one Ankit Yadav and three persons were injured, he said.The accused had fled to nearby Borivali on a scooter and then to Gujarat from there.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 19:45 IST
Two persons were nabbed from Gujarat in connection with a firing incident in Kandivali West in Mumbai in which one person was killed and three injured, a police official said on Saturday.

The shootout took place on Link Road in the northern suburb late Friday night, after which a parallel probe by the Mumbai Crime Branch led to the nabbing of two accused from Bilimora in Navsari district in the neighbouring state, he said.

''The two were held by Unit XI of the Crime Branch. The accused had fired indiscriminately, which led to the death of one Ankit Yadav and three persons were injured,'' he said.

''The accused had fled to nearby Borivali on a scooter and then to Gujarat from there. A two-member Crime Branch team comprising Assistant Inspector Mansigh Patil and API Ghone picked up the two accused from Gujarat,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-1) Sangramsingh Nishandar said.

The accused are being brought to Mumbai after which they will be formally placed under arrest, police said. PTI DC BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

