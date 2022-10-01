Left Menu

MP: Court proceedings affected as lawyers stay away from work over colleague's suicide

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 01-10-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 19:55 IST
Proceedings in lowers courts in Madhya Pradesh were affected on Saturday after lawyers abstained from work in protest against the suicide of their colleague in Jabalpur a day earlier.

Lawyers had put up a vigorous protest on Friday over the death of Anurag Sahu, who they claimed ended his life over harassment by some officials and fellow advocates.

''Proceedings in Madhya Pradesh were affected as lawyers stayed away from court work in protest on Saturday,'' State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh vice chairman RK Singh Saini told PTI.

''The statutory and disciplinary body SBCMP had appealed to the lawyers on Friday to abstain from work on Saturday as Anurag Sahu was being harassed by some officials and fellow advocates,'' he added.

As per police, Sahu allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house.

Following the incident, a group of protesting lawyers had set fire to the chamber of a colleague.

