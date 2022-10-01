Left Menu

Jharkhand: Cache of arms, ammunition recovered after encounter with Maoists

The police on Saturday recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives following an encounter with CPIMaoist cadres at a village in Jharkhands Chatra district, around 140 km from state capital Ranchi.Superintendent of Police of Chatra district, Rakesh Ranjan, said acting on specific input that movement of a group of leaders of the proscribed outfit was noticed near Phata village, security forces, including the district armed police, CRPFs CoBRA battalion, and Jharkhand Jaguar were sent to the area for necessary action.

The police on Saturday recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives following an encounter with CPI(Maoist) cadres at a village in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, around 140 km from state capital Ranchi.

Superintendent of Police of Chatra district, Rakesh Ranjan, said acting on specific input that movement of a group of leaders of the proscribed outfit was noticed near Phata village, security forces, including the district armed police, CRPF’s CoBRA battalion, and Jharkhand Jaguar were sent to the area for necessary action. The Maoists fired at the approaching security personnel, who retaliated in self-defence, the police officer said. The crossfire lasted for sometime before the Maoists made a retreat, the SP said. “Some of them were suspected to have sustained bullet injuries but they managed to escape,” he said. An Insas rifle, five magazines, 195 live cartridges, two can bombs, detonators, wireless set, mobile phones, Naxalite literature, and medicines were recovered during search operations in the area after the encounter.

