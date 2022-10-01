Left Menu

Extortion: Mumbai cops take custody of Chhota Shakeel kin Salim Fruit held in NIA case

Mumbai police on Saturday took the custody of Salim Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, a relative of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, from the National Investigation Agency NIA as part of the probe into an extortion case, an official said.Qureshi was in judicial custody in connection with a case registered by the NIA against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides for various illegalities.The Anti Extortion Cell AEC of Mumbai Crime Branch took his custody in the extortion case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 20:15 IST
Extortion: Mumbai cops take custody of Chhota Shakeel kin Salim Fruit held in NIA case
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police on Saturday took the custody of Salim Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, a relative of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of the probe into an extortion case, an official said.

Qureshi was in judicial custody in connection with a case registered by the NIA against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides for various illegalities.

''The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime Branch took his custody in the extortion case. Alleged Dawood Ibrahim aide Riyaz Bhati was held in this case earlier. The case is based on the complaint of a businessman that Bhati and Qureshi alias Fruit extorted cash and a high-end car from him,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022