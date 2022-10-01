Head of Lebanon's Hezbollah says border demarcation offer 'very important step'
The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Saturday the receipt by the Lebanese authorities of a written offer from the U.S. mediator on demarcation of the Lebanese maritime border with Israel was "a very important step".
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech that the coming days would be crucial for that issue.
