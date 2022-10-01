Couple set ablaze over decades-long enmity

A couple was attacked and set ablaze on Saturday by a man at Kilimanoor near here over decades-long enmity, police said.

Prabhakara Kurup (70) and his wife Vimalakumari (65) were attacked by 70-year-old Sasidharan Nair at their residence at Madvoor near Kilimanoor in the district, the police said.

Nair went to Kurup's house, doused the couple in petrol and set them ablaze, they said. Locals who heard the screams found the couple and Nair burning.

They caught Nair and handed him over to the police.

The police said they have arrested Nair and sent him to hospital as he suffered burns too.

Nair's son had died by suicide around 25 years ago allegedly after Kurup cheated him, the police said.

''It seems like Nair and his son were not given the job they were promised by Kurup who took them to the Gulf then. After which, Nair's son committed suicide and he blames Kurup,'' the police said.

Kurup died soon after being set afire while Vimalakumari succumbed to injuries at a hospital. PTI RRT NVG RRT NVG NVG

