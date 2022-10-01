Left Menu

Mumbai: History-sheeter holed up in Gujarat held while visiting ailing mother

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 20:50 IST
A man accused of involvement in several house-breaking thefts (HBTs) was arrested from Bandra when he reached Mumbai from Gujarat to see his ailing mother, a police official said on Saturday.

Karamat Ali, with more than 20 HBT cases against his name, was held on a tip off that he would meet his mother in Dharavi, the Sakinaka police station official said.

''He is wanted in a case registered with Sakinaka police in connection with a theft of gold worth Rs 5 lakh. We have recovered stolen gold from his base in Gujarat. He has been charged under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

