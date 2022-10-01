Mumbai: History-sheeter holed up in Gujarat held while visiting ailing mother
A man accused of involvement in several house-breaking thefts HBTs was arrested from Bandra when he reached Mumbai from Gujarat to see his ailing mother, a police official said on Saturday.Karamat Ali, with more than 20 HBT cases against his name, was held on a tip off that he would meet his mother in Dharavi, the Sakinaka police station official said.He is wanted in a case registered with Sakinaka police in connection with a theft of gold worth Rs 5 lakh.
A man accused of involvement in several house-breaking thefts (HBTs) was arrested from Bandra when he reached Mumbai from Gujarat to see his ailing mother, a police official said on Saturday.
Karamat Ali, with more than 20 HBT cases against his name, was held on a tip off that he would meet his mother in Dharavi, the Sakinaka police station official said.
''He is wanted in a case registered with Sakinaka police in connection with a theft of gold worth Rs 5 lakh. We have recovered stolen gold from his base in Gujarat. He has been charged under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code,'' he added.
