Left Menu

Defence Accounts Department celebrates its Foundation Day

The Foundation Day of the Defence Accounts Department, which comes under the Ministry of Defence was celebrated today in the office of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command) in Chandigarh, a government press release informed.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 20:50 IST
Defence Accounts Department celebrates its Foundation Day
Foundation Day of the Defence Accounts Department (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Foundation Day of the Defence Accounts Department, which comes under the Ministry of Defence was celebrated today in the office of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command) in Chandigarh, a government press release informed. Dinesh Singh IRL, Principal Controller, while addressing the audience, highlighted the achievements of the department and the prompt services rendered to the defence forces.

"The Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command) is a regional office of the Chandigarh Department, which deals with the payments, accounting and internal audits for all the units and formations of the Indian Army (Western Command), spread across the seven states," Singh said. "The Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command) also deals with the payment of salaries and allowances of about 34000 Army Personnel and about 15000 Defence Civilian Staff and Officers through a vast network of 118 subordinate offices," Singh further said.

He further informed that a blood donation camp was organized in the office in collaboration with PGI, in which a total of 46 units of blood were collected. In the series of events, drawing competition was also organized for the children and prizes were given to the winners, the release stated

Other activities included tree plantation dedicated to "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", cultural programs by office staff and children, felicitations & prizes, trophies, cash prizes and appreciation letters to 5150 personnel for their outstanding performance and their meritorious children, the release further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022