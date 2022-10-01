One held in Latur for illegal sand mining, truck seized

One person was held and a truck carrying sand worth Rs 20,000 was seized in Udgir in Latur district, a police official said on Saturday.

The truck was ferrying illegally mined sand to Kinniyalladevi village, the Vadhvana police station official said.

Driver Sunil Patil has been arrested while his associate Dastgir Pathan fled from the spot, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)