52-year-old man dies after falling off hospital building: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 21:10 IST
A staff member of the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital here died on Saturday after he allegedly fell on the ground from an upper floor of the hospital building, police said.

Police were alerted about the incident around 11.20 am.

After reaching the spot, they found Vinod Kumar, a resident of Seemapuri, lying unconscious. He was taken to the emergency department of the hospital where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Kumar (52) was a nursing orderly (NO) at the hospital, police said.

No foul play is being suspected, they said, adding that Kumar's family members and colleagues were questioned and his wife said he was depressed for the last one week.

No suicide note was found, police said.

