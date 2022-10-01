Anurag Thakur launches Swachhata Abhiyan 2.0 in Prayagraj

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched Swachhata Abhiyan 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and called upon the people to join the initiative to collect 100 lakh kgs of plastic waste in the country. Thakur said that most of the wastes on the roads are nonbiodegradable and thus destroy the land.

"This year, when we celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', PM Modi appealed to people to join Swachhata Abhiyan. An initiative has been started to collect 100 lakh kgs of plastic waste. I also appeal to people, especially the youth to join it," he said. "Most of the waste materials are seen on the roads include chocolate wrappers, chips, water bottles, tea cups etc. Such wastes are non-biodegradable and only destroy the land. We should join the Swachhata Abhiyan 2022," Thakur added.

The month-long initiative has been launched from October 1 to 31, after the successful campaign of last year. The programme is being organised in all the villages across the country through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), affiliated Youth Clubs and National Service Scheme Affiliated Institutions.

The programme is being organised in all the villages across the country through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), affiliated Youth Clubs and National Service Scheme Affiliated Institutions. Briefing media persons in New Delhi on September 28, Secretary, Youth Affairs Sanjay Kumar informed that after the success of last year's Clean India drive, this year 1 crore kg of waste (plastic, e-waste and other waste) will be collected and disposed off with the support and voluntary participation of citizens. Hotspots for waste collection will be tourist places, educational institutes, bus stand/railway stations and the vicinity, national highways, historical and heritage buildings, religious places and surroundings, hospitals and water resource etc.

The Secretary further added that taking forward the Prime Minister's message of 5 resolves (Panch Pran) for Amrit Kaal and in continuation of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is undertaking "Clean India 2.0". "The objectives of the programme are to organize cleaning of public spaces and households across all the districts of the country from October 1 to October 31, 2022, involve all segments of society, Government organizations including PRIs and non-government organizations/civil society organisations to instill awareness and feeling of pride among citizens to keep their surroundings clean and waste-free. Along with this, the campaign will give the mantra of "Swachch Kaal: Amrit Kaal" and make this program a people's movement through Jan Bhagidari," said a statement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. (ANI)

