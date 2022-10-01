Kerala man found buried in friend's house

A 42-year-old man, who went missing last week, was found dead and buried in the house of his friend here on Saturday, police said.

Bindumon, a resident of Alappuzha district, was missing since September 26 and his motorbike was found abandoned near a stream around 10 kilometres from here, police said.

Police have identified the body as that of Bindumon after a post-mortem was conducted.

''His mother had filed a complaint saying he was missing since September 26. Upon investigation, his motorbike was found from a stream near Vakathanam,'' police said.

Upon further investigation, police found the body buried under a house rented out by his friend Muthukumar.

''The body was found buried in the ground of a house at AC Colony near Changanassery here,'' they said.

The body was found to be decomposed and police have started a manhunt to catch hold of the accused.

Bindumon's mother had filed a missing complaint on September 28.

''Upon examining the call records of Bindumon, it was traced to Muthukumar, his friend. However, Muthukumar has gone missing,'' police said.

Police inspected the house of Muthukumar on Friday and found a place in the house which was recently filled with concrete. Police dug up the place today and exhumed a body.

