Gas outflow from leaking Nord Stream 2 pipeline has ended - spokesperson

Gas is no longer flowing out of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline following a leak this week that spewed tonnes of methane into the Baltic Sea, a spokesperson for the operator said.

"This can mean two things," spokesperson Ulrich Lissek said. "Either the pipeline is completely empty or the pressure of the gas in the pipeline and of the water outside have reached an equilibrium."

