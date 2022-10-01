Domestic help dies after being electrocuted while mopping floor

An 18-year-old domestic help allegedly died here in the Palam Vihar area after being electrocuted while she was mopping the floor, police said on Saturday.

The sister of the deceased has alleged three men, who lived in the same house, for her murder.

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday when Abhilasha, who lived in rented accommodation with her family in Molaheda village, went to work at a house in sector-22-A like usual.

She was mopping near the gate and after some time the family members saw her in an unconscious state. She was taken to the nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Abhilasha's sister Mohini in her complaint filed on Friday alleged, ''I suspect that someone here molested my sister and she was killed while protesting. Even if it is not so, there are three members of the family who are responsible for the death of my sister.'' Following the complaint of Mohini, an FIR has been registered against three under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station.

''As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered. The matter is being investigated. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after postmortem. Action will be taken as per the law only after verifying the facts,'' said inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Palam Vihar police station.

