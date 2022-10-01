Arunachal guv given additional charge of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik completes term on Monday
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Governor B D Mishra has been given additional charge of Meghalaya as incumbent Satya Pal Malik completes his term on October 3, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.
''The President of India has been pleased to appoint Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Meghalaya, until regular arrangements are made,'' Ajay Kumar Singh, the Press Secretary to the President, said in a communique.
Satya Pal Malik (76) completes his term on Monday, the press release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- B.D. Mishra
- India
- Meghalaya
- Ajay Kumar Singh
- Satya Pal Malik
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
ALSO READ
Global order must be anchored in Int'l law: Indian envoy to UN at UNSC meet on Armenia-Azerbaijan flareup
Ahead of Nov mid-term, Trump coins India-US friendship slogan in Hindi
MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit India's first Lithium Cell Manufacturing Plant in Tirupati today
Nine dead after wall collapse in northern India
Ahead of Nov mid-term elections, Trump coins India-US friendship slogan in Hindi