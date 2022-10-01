Arunachal guv given additional charge of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik completes term on Monday

Arunachal Pradesh Governor B D Mishra has been given additional charge of Meghalaya as incumbent Satya Pal Malik completes his term on October 3, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.

''The President of India has been pleased to appoint Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Meghalaya, until regular arrangements are made,'' Ajay Kumar Singh, the Press Secretary to the President, said in a communique.

Satya Pal Malik (76) completes his term on Monday, the press release said.

