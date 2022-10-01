Haryana STF nabs gangster

A gangster, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was nabbed by the Ambala team of Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police, said police on Saturday.

Acting on secret information, a team of the STF Ambala conducted a search operation in the Sadar Karnal area police station to nab gangster Mukesh.

He was learnt to have procured illegal foreign-made weapons through a drone from Pakistan.

On the basis of the information received, the team raided the spot and after an encounter, Mukesh was arrested. Four foreign pistols, empty shells and 10 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, said police adding, a case was registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Mukesh has links with some Babbar Khalsa group, Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Ankush Kamalpur gang. It was also revealed that at the behest of some gangsters, plans were made to kill Brijpal, the brother of gangster Neeraj Punia, and another person. A total of nine cases of attempt to murder and robbery had been registered against the accused in Haryana and Punjab.

