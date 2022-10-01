Left Menu

CJI U U Lalit offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji shrine

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 01-10-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 22:09 IST
Chief Justice of India Justice U U Lalit on Saturday offered worship during the auspicious occasion of Garudaseva of Navaratri Brahmotsavam at the renowned shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala here, a temple official said.

The Supreme Court judge, who was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27, arrived here on a one-day visit with his family members this afternoon, a temple official told PTI.

On arrival at the temple, Justice Lalit was accorded a warm welcome by Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, TTD Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy, the official said.

After a night halt in the hills, Justice Lalit would again visit the temple and offer his obeisance to Lord Venkateswara on Sunday too, the official added.

Before the renowned Garudaseva procession, the official said Justice Lalit and his wife Amita Lalit paid their obeisance to the centuries-old processional idol mounted on the traditionally decorated sacred golden Garudavahana at a mandapam in front of the hill shrine.

