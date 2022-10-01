5 kg heroin recovered in J-K's Poonch, 1 arrested

Five kilogram heroin, worth crores of rupees in international market, was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

A suspected drug-peddler was also arrested during the operation carried out by the Punjab Police in close coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterpart, the officials said.

They said the recovery was made after a team of Punjab Police reached Poonch and a joint raid was conducted at a suspected house.

The huge quantity of heroin is believed to have been smuggled from across the border, the officials said.

