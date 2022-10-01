5 kg heroin recovered in J-K's Poonch, 1 arrested
- Country:
- India
Five kilogram heroin, worth crores of rupees in international market, was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.
A suspected drug-peddler was also arrested during the operation carried out by the Punjab Police in close coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterpart, the officials said.
They said the recovery was made after a team of Punjab Police reached Poonch and a joint raid was conducted at a suspected house.
The huge quantity of heroin is believed to have been smuggled from across the border, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab Police
- Poonch
- Jammu
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
NSUI members protest against unemployment, AAP govt policies, Punjab police use water cannon
Waging a decisive war against drugs, claims Punjab Police
Punjab Police forms 3-member SIT to probe Chandigarh University case
Punjab Police, district officials meet Chandigarh University students; allay concerns
Punjab Police forms 3-member SIT to probe Chandigarh University case