Left Menu

5 kg heroin recovered in J-K's Poonch, 1 arrested

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 22:14 IST
5 kg heroin recovered in J-K's Poonch, 1 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Five kilogram heroin, worth crores of rupees in international market, was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

A suspected drug-peddler was also arrested during the operation carried out by the Punjab Police in close coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterpart, the officials said.

They said the recovery was made after a team of Punjab Police reached Poonch and a joint raid was conducted at a suspected house.

The huge quantity of heroin is believed to have been smuggled from across the border, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022