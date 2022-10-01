Left Menu

UCC panel holds dialogue with people in border areas

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-10-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 22:28 IST
UCC panel holds dialogue with people in border areas
The state government-appointed panel to draft the Uniform Civil Code began a dialogue on Saturday with the residents of the border areas in Garhwal region to get their suggestions which they would want to be incorporated into the draft code.

The process was started from the last Indian village on the India-China border with members of the committee seeking the views of villagers on a variety of subjects including marriage, divorce, adoption, right to property etc.

People, especially the youths and women, participated enthusiastically in the dialogue process, according to the government.

Members of the panel who conducted the dialogue included Shatrughna Singh, Manu Gaud, and Surekha Dangwal.

