JJB provides report of psychiatric evaluation of accused in 2017 school murder

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Saturday provided attested copies of the psychiatric evaluation of the accused in the 2017 Gurugram school murder case to the defence and the prosecution.

The JJB had earlier asked doctors at PGI Rohtak to conduct a psychiatric evaluation of the accused to determine whether he can be held responsible for his actions.

The JJB has fixed the next hearing on October 3.

Due to many inconsistencies in old reports of the accused and assessments, no valid conclusion can be drawn as to what was his state of mind at the time of the incident, Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for the victim, said, citing the report of the board of psychiatrists of PGI Rohtak.

''On Monday, after the arguments, it will be decided by the court whether he will be tried an as adult,'' the lawyer said.

A student of a private school here was allegedly killed by an older boy on September 8, 2017 inside the school's washroom. The accused, 16 years old at the time of the incident, has been in detention.

After the boy's murder, a bus driver was the prime suspect in the incident and was sent to jail.

But when CBI took charge of the investigation, the Class 11 student of the same school was named as the main accused and taken into custody.

