Cong's Jitu Patwari writes to MP CM Chouhan about students demanding completion of MPSSC recruitments

Former Union Minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari on Saturday wrote a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the protests carried out by students demanding completion of the process of MPSSC recruitments.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 22:41 IST
Congress MLA Jitu Patwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Union Minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari on Saturday wrote a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the protests carried out by students demanding completion of the process of MPSSC recruitments. The former minister said the students have been protesting since September 21 and have transformed it into Anshan.

"Through this letter, I would like to bring to your notice that National Educated Youth Union (NEYU) is conducting 'Madhya Pradesh Bharti Satyagraha Andolan' protesting in Indore from September 21. They are students who have been preparing for multiple exams for the last few years," Patwari said in the letter. "I have got the information that from September 27, they have transformed the Satyagraha into an Anshan, and under this five students are protesting every day demanding recruitment," the letter further stated.

The Congress leader also listed down the demands of the students in his letter, which included the demand for stopping the normalisation process and resolving the Other Backward Caste (OBC) issue. "Complete the recruitment of MPSSC 2019, 2020 and 2021, fill all the 3,00,000 vacant posts in all departments, resolve the issue of OBC reservation, bring the retirement age to 58 years, start recruitment and promotion of teachers at stages 1 2 and 3, provide Rs 5,000 as unemployment benefit, stop hiring at contract basis or through outsourcing, make new recruitment every year at 10% of government posts, complete every recruitment cycle in 10 months, stop the normalisation process, make the hiring of locals as mandatory and keep the quota for outsiders at 5% only," the letter said.

The Congress leader also requested the students to fulfil the demands of the students saying, "I request you to take notice of the demand of the students and complete them as soon as possible." (ANI)

