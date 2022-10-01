Left Menu

Maha: Two owners, one manager booked for Sep 28 Palghar factory explosion that killed three

It was positioned near oil drums and filters, all of which are inflammable materials, he said.They did not carry out urgent repairs of equipment despite knowing it may endanger the lives of workers.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-10-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 22:49 IST
Maha: Two owners, one manager booked for Sep 28 Palghar factory explosion that killed three
  • Country:
  • India

Two owners and the head of a division of a electrical panel manufacturing firm have been booked in connection with an explosion on September 28 that killed three workers and injured seven persons in Vasai in Palghar district, a police official said on Saturday.

The three accused, part of CAS Power Engineering, have not been arrested as yet in the case registered in Valiv police station in Palghar district, the official added.

''These three have been charged with not enforcing safety norms in the factory. Our probe has found the gas insulator machine was not kept in a safe place. It was positioned near oil drums and filters, all of which are inflammable materials,'' he said.

''They did not carry out urgent repairs of equipment despite knowing it may endanger the lives of workers. As a result, a DA cylinder (containing gas) exploded on September 28, and fell on these inflammable materials, killing workers Ajay Badar, Sandeep Mishra and Ashwin Patel,'' the official added.

The case was registered on Friday night and further probe was underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
2
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022