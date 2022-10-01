Left Menu

Burkina Faso army chief of staff urges opposing factions to stop fighting

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 01-10-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 23:01 IST
The chief of staff of Burkina Faso's army called on Saturday for opposing factions within the armed forces to cease hostilities and continue talks after the West African nation saw its second coup this year.

The statement, shared by the communications office of the armed forces, called the situation "an internal crisis within the National Armed Forces".

