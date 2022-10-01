Left Menu

Chota Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit sent to Mumbai Crime Branch's custody till Oct 6 in extortion case

Mumbai Crime Branch today took Salim Fruit, an accused in a Rs 62 lakh extortion case and a relative of Chhota Shakeel, into its custody from jail after a court sent him to Crime Branch custody till October 6.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 23:30 IST
Chota Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit sent to Mumbai Crime Branch's custody till Oct 6 in extortion case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Crime Branch today took Salim Fruit, an accused in a Rs 62 lakh extortion case and a relative of Chhota Shakeel, into its custody from jail after a court sent him to Crime Branch custody till October 6. The Mumbai Crime Branch told ANI, "Mumbai Crime Branch today took Salim Fruit into its custody from jail. A court sent him to Crime Branch custody till October 6 in an extortion case. He along with Riyaz Bhati tried to extort Rs 62 lakh from a trader."

Earlier in August, National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Mohammed Salim Mohammed Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel. The arrest was made in a case relating to the activities of D Company. The case was filed suo moto on February 3 pertaining to terrorist or criminal activities.

"Salim Fruit, a close aide of D Company, played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel via property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company," NIA said. On September 26, Riyaz Bhati, an alleged aide of fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch from the Andheri area in connection with an extortion case. He was sent to police custody until October 1 by the Esplanade Court the next day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
2
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022