Deeply anguished to hear about loss of lives in Kanpur road accident: President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 23:45 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said she was deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

She also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 22 people were killed and several critically injured when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond near a village in Kanpur district on Saturday, a senior official said.

The incident occurred in the evening near Bhadeuna village located within the Saar police station limits, he added.

''Deeply anguished by the news of the death of many people in a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

