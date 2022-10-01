Man stabbed to death in trans-Yamuna area of Delhi

A man was stabbed to death on Saturday in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area, police said.

Police said they were informed around 7.40 pm about a man getting stabbed by two to three people.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared “brought dead”, they said.

The dead man has been identified as Manish, a resident of Sunder Nagri, a senior police officer said.

During preliminary inquiry, three men – Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan – all residents of Sunder Nagri, have emerged as main suspects and they have been rounded up, the officer said.

Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is in progress.

As of now, the motive of the murder seems to be old enmity, police said, adding that precautionary force has been deployed in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)