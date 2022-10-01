Ukrainian president says fighting still going on in key town of Lyman
Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 23:59 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said fighting was continuing in the key town of Lyman, which Russia said earlier in the day its troops had abandoned to avoid being trapped.
"The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman in the Donetsk region. Fighting is still going on there," Zelenskiy said in a late night video address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
