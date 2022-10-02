U.S. condemns coup in Burkina Faso
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Saturday said it is deeply concerned by events in Burkina Faso and condemned the overthrow of the country's government by armed soldiers.
"We note that for the second time in eight months, military officers have asserted that they have dissolved the government and National Assembly and suspended the constitution," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
Gunfire was heard in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday, a day after President Paul-Henri Damiba was declared ousted in the second coup the West African country has seen this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
