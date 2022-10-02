U.S. citizen allowed to leave Iranian prison for one week -lawyer

Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American businessman who has been imprisoned in Iran for nearly seven years, has been allowed out of Tehran's Evin prison on a one-week, renewable furlough, his lawyer Jared Genser told Reuters on Saturday.

Separately, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Siamak's father, Baquer Namazi, is being allowed to leave Iran for medical treatment. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Josie Kao)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)