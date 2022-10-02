Left Menu

U.S. citizen allowed to leave Iranian prison for one week -lawyer

Updated: 02-10-2022 00:44 IST
Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American businessman who has been imprisoned in Iran for nearly seven years, has been allowed out of Tehran's Evin prison on a one-week, renewable furlough, his lawyer Jared Genser told Reuters on Saturday.

Separately, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Siamak's father, Baquer Namazi, is being allowed to leave Iran for medical treatment. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Josie Kao)

