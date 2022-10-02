Iran's Nournews says a regional state has mediated for Iran, U.S. prisoner swap

A regional country has mediated between Iran and the United States for the "simultaneous release of prisoners," Iran's Nournews said on Saturday, shortly after Tehran allowed an Iranian-American businessman out of prison on a one-week furlough.

"In recent weeks, intensive talks, with the mediation of a regional country were held for the release of Iranian and American prisoners," the semi-official news agency said.

It also said that "Billions of dollars of Iran's frozen assets because of the U.S. sanctions will be released soon."

