Iran's Nournews says a regional state has mediated for Iran, U.S. prisoner swap
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 01:46 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
A regional country has mediated between Iran and the United States for the "simultaneous release of prisoners," Iran's Nournews said on Saturday, shortly after Tehran allowed an Iranian-American businessman out of prison on a one-week furlough.
"In recent weeks, intensive talks, with the mediation of a regional country were held for the release of Iranian and American prisoners," the semi-official news agency said.
It also said that "Billions of dollars of Iran's frozen assets because of the U.S. sanctions will be released soon."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran: 22-yr-old woman, Mahsa Amini, dies after arrest by 'Morality Police'
Soccer-Iran's World Cup countdown begins with coach Queiroz at helm
Army holds pre-training for Agnipath aspirants in remote areas of Baramulla in North Kashmir
Iran's Chabahar port crucial for landlocked Afghanistan trade
India on path of becoming world superpower in next 25 yrs: Irani