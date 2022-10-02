France condemns violence against its embassy in Burkina -foreign ministry spokesperson
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 02:24 IST
- Country:
- France
France firmly condemns violence against its embassy in Burkina Faso, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.
France also urged its citizens present in the country to stay home until further notice, saying their safety was a priority, and urged every party involved to protect its diplomatic holdings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Burkina Faso
- French
Advertisement