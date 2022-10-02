Left Menu

France condemns violence against its embassy in Burkina -foreign ministry spokesperson

France firmly condemns violence against its embassy in Burkina Faso, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

France also urged its citizens present in the country to stay home until further notice, saying their safety was a priority, and urged every party involved to protect its diplomatic holdings.

