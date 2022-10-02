Burkina Faso President Damiba calls on self-declared new leader to avoid fratricidal war

Burkina Faso President Paul-Henri Damiba on Saturday called on the new self-declared military leader, Ibrahim Traore, to come to his senses and avoid a fratricidal war.

In his first statement since Traore announced his ouster on Friday, Damiba denied allegations he had taken refuge in a French army camp.

