Burkina Faso President Damiba calls on self-declared new leader to avoid fratricidal war
Burkina Faso President Paul-Henri Damiba on Saturday called on the new self-declared military leader, Ibrahim Traore, to come to his senses and avoid a fratricidal war.
In his first statement since Traore announced his ouster on Friday, Damiba denied allegations he had taken refuge in a French army camp.
