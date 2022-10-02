Delhi Police holds mock drills to raise its response level amid festive season

In view of the ongoing festive season and to review the preparedness of forces in case of any terrorist attack or untoward incident, the Delhi Police is conducting mock drills across the city. An anti-terror response exercise was carried out in the South, North, North West, East and North East districts of Delhi.

Today, a simulated anti-terror response exercise was carried out at Shree Dharmik Ramleela, Madhodas Park and Red Fort. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, North district Sagar Singh Kalsi, the mock drill scenario was like four fully armed terrorists caused a bomb blast and injured a few civilians while taking some civilians hostage in the basement of the ticket counter, Red fort.

Immediately, a message was flashed to all agencies concerned including SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics), Fire, District Disaster Management Authority, Special Cell of Delhi Police. Within minutes of the incident, a command post was set up. 5-6 teams from the North District police were pooled in with complete bulletproof jackets and firepower to act as first responders. First of all, complete access control was established within minutes and the incident site was cordoned off to avoid any further damage. All agencies responded swiftly. The terrorists were challenged by the team of North District under the supervision of Vijay Singh, ACP, Kotwali along with the Special Cell and SWAT team of Delhi Police.

During the mock drill, Out of the four terrorists, one was overpowered by the SWAT Team while the remaining three were neutralised. One hostage was recovered and evacuated safely and the injured were rushed to the hospital in good time. The Ramlila at Red Fort is one of the oldest Ramlila venues in Delhi witnessing heavy footfall. Red Fort itself being a vital installation is a highly sensitive place and is vulnerable to anti-social threats.

Apart from this, a mock drill was also conducted near Model Town-II, North West Delhi. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding an unattended tiffin box with electric wires lying over it, near a medical store in Model Town-II was made at 1.17 pm. Immediately, police vans reached the spot at 1.20 pm. Subsequently, ACP, Model Town and SHO, Model Town, alongwith local police station staff with proper arms and ammunition, reached the spot.

Subsequently, reserve staff, along with the bomb disposal team and dog squad, were mobilized at the spot with arms and ammunition. After this, DCP, North-West, initiated the operation to neutralize the tiffin box suspected to be a bomb. The suspicious tiffin was surrounded by sandbags to mitigate the potential threat and the area was cordoned off in two layers, the first layer upto 50 metres and the second layer upto 100 metres and information was shared with other teams including the ambulance, fire and traffic department.

The area was cordoned off and shops in the vicinity were closed the public were evacuated from the surroundings and thereafter secured the perimeter upto 200 metres. Information was shared with other teams including the ambulance and fire department. ACP, Operations and his teams were tasked to analyse CCTVs nearby and to gather intelligence. Thereafter, a bomb disposal squad, dog squad, traffic team, Quick Response Teams of North-West District, CATS Ambulance and fire engines reached the spot. Traffic was managed on all the artillary roads.

A bomb disposal team examined the suspicious tiffin box with the help of the bomb detector and the dog squad also examined it. Nothing suspicious could be detected inside the tiffin box. Also, nothing suspicious could be found by teams of ACP/Operations. The tiffin box was then opened, taking due care and attention, by the bomb disposal squad team and some wires and nails were found in it. All the police stations of the district were alerted and markets in the area were checked. The above operation was handled smoothly and without any hindrance. Due to swift action and the use of fine skills by police personnel and a stampede was also prevented. The situation was found under control, said Delhi Police.

In South District, two mock drill exercises were conducted in Main Market, Malviya Nagar and Saket mall. During the mock drill, a PCR call regarding a bomb blast was made, wherein the police vans reached the spot. Subsequently, local police station staff, along with SWAT duty staff with arms and ammunition, reached the spot. Ambulance, BDS, Mobile Crime Team, Fire tenders, DDMA, QRT etc also reached the spot. 10 injured persons were shifted to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, Malviya Nagar from the spot.

Earlier on Friday, East District police had undertaken a special convoy patrolling and group foot patrolling covering the sensitive and crime-prone areas of the district. The convoy patrol started from the DCP East Office complex with 14 four-wheelers, 60 two-wheelers, two buses and approximately 100 police personnel including female staff and additional staff got added to the convoy in each police station.

The convoy passed through the identified sensitive and crime-prone areas in the jurisdiction of four police stations -- Gazipur, Kalyanpuri, Pandav Nagar and Mayur Vihar which included Murga Mandi, Paper Market, Mulla colony, Rajbir Colony, Kalyanpuri, Supershine Chowk, NH-9, Noida More, Amichand Chowk etc. The convoy patrolling ended at Mayur Vihar police station and thereafter a group foot patrolling was carried out covering 16/16 Block Chowk, Trilokpuri, 20/22 Chowk, 26, 27, 28 and 32 Block, Trilokpuri etc. The residents, as well as the passers-by widely cheered, encouraged and appreciated the exercise of the police. Earlier on September 28, anti-terrorist exercises were organized in North-East District. According to DCP North East Sanjay Kumar Sain, a comprehensive drill, involving all formations including Vajra, Multi barrel launcher, Water Canon etc, to impart practical training in mob control and use of tear smoke shells. During the exercise, a riot-like situation was created and tear smoke shells, and various formations (Arrowhead formation, Wall formation, Umbrella formation etc) were exercised. More than 250 police personnel participated in the exercise and 252 shells were used.

A mock drill for the execution of the "Yellow Scheme" which is a part of the Emergency Response Plan was conducted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)