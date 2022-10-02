Left Menu

Assam Police foils smuggling bid, rescues cattle in Nagaon

Assam Police on Saturday foiled a smuggling attempt and rescued 34 cattle heads from a bus in Nagaon district.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 02-10-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 08:12 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police on Saturday foiled a smuggling attempt and rescued 34 cattle heads from a bus in Nagaon district. Police had input that cattle were being smuggled near Kaliabor area and set up a naka checking accordingly. Police intercepted a vehicle in Missa area near Kaliabor and found 34 cattle heads. However, the driver and others escaped from the spot after seeing the police team.

"Based on secret information, we had set up a naka checking in front of Missa police outpost and intercepted a vehicle. After seeing our team, the driver of the bus and other persons fled from the area. During checking, we found 34 cattle heads inside the bus. The bus was coming from Jakhalabandha side towards Meghalaya," a police official said. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection with this.

Earlier on Friday, Assam Police arrested four cattle smugglers and rescued nine cattle heads in the Borghat area of Nagaon district. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted two vehicles coming from Samuguri area and found the cattle in them. Those arrested have been identified as Roshidul Haque alias Ratul (22), Sahjahan Ali (32), Ashadul Islam (21) and Amit Nayak (23), a police official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

