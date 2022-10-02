Left Menu

Indonesia president orders soccer security probe after deadly riot

Updated: 02-10-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 09:14 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered on Sunday authorities to thoroughly re-evaluate security at soccer matches after a riot and stampede at a stadium in East Java province killed at least 129 people.

He also told the country's soccer association (PSSI) to stop Liga 1 matches until the investigation had been concluded, and called for this to be the "last soccer tragedy in the nation."

