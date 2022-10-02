Encounter in J-K's Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-10-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 10:17 IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baskuchan area of Shopian in south Kashmir after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said. The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited, he added.
