Left Menu

Encounter in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them.The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-10-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 10:17 IST
Encounter in J-K's Shopian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baskuchan area of Shopian in south Kashmir after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said. The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
2
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022