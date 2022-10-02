Left Menu

5 killed after speeding truck rams into stationary minivan in Kanpur

Five people were killed and 10 others seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into a minivan in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, police said.Four members of a family were among those killed in the accident that occurred in the Ahirwan area.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 02-10-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 10:53 IST
5 killed after speeding truck rams into stationary minivan in Kanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and 10 others seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into a minivan in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Four members of a family were among those killed in the accident that occurred in the Ahirwan area. The occupants of the minivan were headed to the Vindhyachal Dham for a 'mundan' ceremony, they said.

Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, B P Jogdand told reporters that Sunil Paswan, a resident of Usmanpur, Naubasta was travelling in the minivan along with his family members.

One of the tyres of the vehicle was punctured when it reached the Ahirwan flyover on the Kanpur-Etawah highway. The driver, Suraj Singh, was changing the tyre when a speeding truck hit the minivan from behind, he said.

The injured were taken to the Kanshiram Trauma Centre where Paswan (45), his mother Rama Devi (61), sister Gudia Paswan (40) and sister-in-law Kasak (17) and Singh (20) were declared dead, the police said.

The remaining injured were shifted to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital for further treatment, they said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said an investigation has been launched into the matter and efforts are being made to trace the truck.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022