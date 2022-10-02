Left Menu

Ukraine's retaking of Lyman key for neighbouring Luhansk region - governor

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 11:07 IST
Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, said that the retaking of Lyman in the neighbouring Donetsk region is one of the key factors for reclaiming lost territory in Luhansk.

"The liberation of this city in the Donetsk region is one of the key factors for the further de-occupation of the Luhansk region," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Luhansk and Donetsk provinces comprise Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been going on for months. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

