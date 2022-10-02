Left Menu

Man charred to death as tanker carrying ethanol catches fire after colliding with tractor-trolley in UP

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 02-10-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 11:13 IST
Man charred to death as tanker carrying ethanol catches fire after colliding with tractor-trolley in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was charred to death and five other people were injured as a tanker carrying ethanol caught fire after a head-on collision with a tractor-trolley here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Muratpur village on the Biswan-Reusa road under the Rausa police station area on Saturday night, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said a tanker transporting ethanol from a sugar factory in Biswan to Gonda caught fire after it collided head-on with a tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction.

Soon after, the tanker caught fire, killing one person and injuring five others, he said.

Five people were travelling with the tanker driver, he added.

Fire brigade personnel and other officers rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in an hour. While two of the injured were referred to King George's Medical University, Lucknow, the others were admitted to the Sitapur district hospital, Chandrabhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022