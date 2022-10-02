Left Menu

Say "Vande Mataram" instead of "hello" on calls: Maharashtra govt directs officials

The Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde on Saturday issued a government resolution (GR) making it mandatory for all government employees to say 'Vande Mataram' instead of 'Hello' while receiving telephone or mobile phone calls, saying that the word 'hello' is an imitation of Western culture.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-10-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 11:53 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde on Saturday issued a government resolution (GR) making it mandatory for all government employees to say 'Vande Mataram' instead of 'Hello' while receiving telephone or mobile phone calls, saying that the word 'hello' is an imitation of Western culture. The employees working in the government or in government-funded institutions would use 'Vande Mataram' instead of 'hello' while receiving telephone or mobile phone calls from citizens or government officials, as per the government order.

The GR issued by the General Administration Department said that officials should also create awareness among the people who meet them to do the same. "The word 'hello' is an imitation of Western culture and just a "greeting without any specific meaning and does not evoke any affection," GR said.

Hitting back at the government over the decision, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Waris Pathan said that the Shinde government is creating new drama just to distract the public from the real issues. "What will you do, if we do not say Vande Mataram? Will people get jobs by uttering Vande Mataram? Will farmers' loans be forgiven? Inflation will come down?" Waris Pathan's questioned the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

