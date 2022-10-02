UK PM Truss says cabinet was not informed of plans to scrap top rate of tax
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-10-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 13:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Sunday her cabinet of top ministers was not informed in advance that the government planned to abolish the top rate of tax, adding it was a decision taken by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.
"No, we didn't, this was a decision that the chancellor made," Truss told the BBC when asked whether all of her cabinet were told of the planned scrapping. "When budgets are developed, they are developed in a very confidential way."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British PM Truss won't meet Biden in Downing Street on Sunday
Live updates: British PM Truss meets with Aussie, NZ leaders
British PM Truss won't meet Biden in Downing Street on Sunday
UK PM Truss: "We have to look at all tax rates"
On first international trip, Britain's Truss pledges Ukraine support