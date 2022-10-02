Left Menu

UK PM Truss says cabinet was not informed of plans to scrap top rate of tax

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-10-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 13:52 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Sunday her cabinet of top ministers was not informed in advance that the government planned to abolish the top rate of tax, adding it was a decision taken by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

"No, we didn't, this was a decision that the chancellor made," Truss told the BBC when asked whether all of her cabinet were told of the planned scrapping. "When budgets are developed, they are developed in a very confidential way."

